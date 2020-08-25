Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Sidoti from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 282.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

