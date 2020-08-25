Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

POR stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,016,000 after acquiring an additional 199,111 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,982 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,885,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

