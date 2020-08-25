Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Portland General Electric traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 23292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,016,000 after purchasing an additional 199,111 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,982 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,885,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

