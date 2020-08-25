Pluton 1-Day Volume Tops $162,449.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Pluton token can currently be bought for approximately $11.39 or 0.00099337 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $9.70 million and $162,449.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pluton has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pluton

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

