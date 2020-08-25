PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.65

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHI. Citigroup raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $853.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PLDT Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PLDT by 1,247.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 948,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 40.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 462,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

