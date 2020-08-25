Platinum Capital Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PMC)

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.37. Platinum Capital has a 12 month low of A$1.05 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of A$1.73 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $361.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

About Platinum Capital

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

