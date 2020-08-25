Platinum Capital Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PMC)

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.
The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.37. Platinum Capital has a 12 month low of A$1.05 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of A$1.73 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $361.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.
About Platinum Capital
