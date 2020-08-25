Plancorp LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average of $176.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

