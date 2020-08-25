Plancorp LLC Takes $218,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 327.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 97,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 824,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

