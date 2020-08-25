Plancorp LLC Takes $215,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,192,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $271,842,000 after acquiring an additional 252,596 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 8.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 94,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,527. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

