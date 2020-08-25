Plancorp LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Intuit by 382.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intuit by 97.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intuit by 142.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 417,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.57. 31,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $334.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.