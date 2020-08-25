Plancorp LLC Sells 623 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after acquiring an additional 806,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,524 shares of company stock worth $19,934,219 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.55. The company had a trading volume of 56,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,154. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

