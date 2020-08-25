Plancorp LLC Sells 271 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Post by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

POST traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.69. 3,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.