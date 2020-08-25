Plancorp LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 287,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

