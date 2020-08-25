Plancorp LLC Purchases Shares of 5,902 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

MS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 113,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,931. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

