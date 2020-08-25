Plancorp LLC Purchases Shares of 2,551 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,516,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 482.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,803,000 after buying an additional 505,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 60.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after buying an additional 374,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.72.

YUM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.07. 14,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $626,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

