Plancorp LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.90. 90,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,381 shares of company stock worth $15,479,155. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

