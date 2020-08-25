Plancorp LLC Invests $253,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after acquiring an additional 979,022 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,112,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,615,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.07 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

