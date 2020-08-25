Plancorp LLC Invests $250,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IVW traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.74. 4,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $236.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

