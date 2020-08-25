Plancorp LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Plancorp LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.01. 47,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,243. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

