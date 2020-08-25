Plancorp LLC Buys Shares of 1,281 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $200.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

