Plancorp LLC Buys Shares of 1,032 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $318.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

