Plancorp LLC Acquires Shares of 3,848 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. 31,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

