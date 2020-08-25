Plancorp LLC Acquires Shares of 3,149 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,333.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 137,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 127,578 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

PSX stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,997. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

