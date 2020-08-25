Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sea Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SEA in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now expects that the Internet company based in Singapore will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEA’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.63) EPS.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CLSA raised SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

SEA stock opened at $150.41 on Monday. SEA has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $154.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

