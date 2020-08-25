Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cree, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cree in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the LED producer will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cree’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

