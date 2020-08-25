Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,320,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 27,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $434,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $15,037,509.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,083,775 shares of company stock valued at $62,257,736 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 21.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pinterest by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $38.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.