Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Clearing, and Platform and Infrastructure. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.