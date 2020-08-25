PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Stephen A. King Acquires 190,000 Shares

PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) insider Stephen A. King acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,792.24).

PHSC stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40. PHSC Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 16 ($0.21).

PHSC (LON:PHSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

