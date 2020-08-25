Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0107

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $850,011.83 and $20.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00072338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00771284 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01476981 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,479.08 or 1.00141545 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00154648 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,735,612 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

