Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $811.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

