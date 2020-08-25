Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PNL opened at £452 ($590.62) on Tuesday. Personal Assets Trust has a one year low of £376.50 ($491.96) and a one year high of £470 ($614.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £448.89 and a 200 day moving average of £434.06.

In related news, insider Robin John Angus acquired 3 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £451.64 ($590.15) per share, with a total value of £1,354.92 ($1,770.44).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

