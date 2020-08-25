Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,782.42 ($36.36).

PSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,190 ($41.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,820 ($36.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,360 ($30.84) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,701 ($35.29) to GBX 2,917 ($38.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of LON PSN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,688 ($35.12). The company had a trading volume of 967,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.49). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,518.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,389.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($34.26), for a total transaction of £1,311,000 ($1,713,053.70).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

