People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

