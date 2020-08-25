Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PEBK stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

