Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0323 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Peony has a market capitalization of $138,193.47 and approximately $10,323.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,399,584 coins and its circulating supply is 4,279,756 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.