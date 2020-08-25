Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.73.

PEGA stock opened at $122.13 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $52,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $93,059.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,120,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

