Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report released on Friday, August 21st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million.
Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.49 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.