Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report released on Friday, August 21st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.49 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

