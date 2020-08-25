Paypoint plc (PAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.80 on September 28th

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Paypoint stock opened at GBX 647 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 675.58. Paypoint has a 1 year low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

Get Paypoint alerts:

In other Paypoint news, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96), for a total value of £6,583.68 ($8,602.74).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 885.60 ($11.57).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.