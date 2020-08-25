PAXEX Achieves Market Cap of $4,830.15 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. PAXEX has a total market cap of $4,830.15 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01476981 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001499 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

