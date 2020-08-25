Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 5,477 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SLM were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SLM by 236.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,574 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $16,958,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in SLM by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. SLM Corp has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

