Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

