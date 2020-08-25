Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,086 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 175.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 351.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Axis Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,912,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,373.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $13,674,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,829.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,589,492 shares of company stock valued at $156,578,947 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXS opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

