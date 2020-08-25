Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,953,000 after purchasing an additional 733,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

