Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $73,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CARR opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Carrier Global Company Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
