Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $73,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

