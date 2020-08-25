Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prologis by 194.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.