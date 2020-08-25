Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $86,000 Stock Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 159.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 71,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

