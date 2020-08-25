Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $74,000 Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGO opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

