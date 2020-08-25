Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $61,000 Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.72. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,008 shares of company stock worth $7,670,071 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

