Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $59,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 713.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra cut their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

DXC stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

