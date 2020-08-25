Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 184,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.86. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

